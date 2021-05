HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - At long last, the 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic games will kick off in less than three months. Among the elite athletes representing the United States are several soldier-athletes from the U.S. Army, including Sergeant Samantha Schultz. She joins us to talk about what it's like to be heading to Tokyo as part of Team USA and what it takes to be an Olympian.

