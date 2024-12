HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Devin Kaiser joins Coast Live to discuss "ARTemis" silent auction, offering unique items and experiences in order to support the museum's STEM outreach program's and future exhibits.

The auction runs through December 15. Click here to access the silent auction.

Virginia Air & Space Science Center

600 Settlers Landing Rd.

Hampton, VA 23669

757-727-0900

vasc.org

Paid for by the Virginia Air & Space Science Center.