Art lovers: don't miss these holiday art shows in Hampton on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Diana Blanchard Gross, Visual Arts Center Manager at The Charles H. Taylor Visual Arts Center, joins Coast Live to discuss some upcoming opportunities for folks in Hampton Roads to enjoy and purchase some fine art created by local artists, at affordable price points and just in time for the holiday season.

Small Works Exhibition

On view Saturday, November 30, 2024 -Saturday, January 11, 2025

Free and open to the public: Tuesday-Saturday from 10am-6pm In total we have 89 artists in the exhibition and will have 414 works on display. Various media are represented including painting, clay, paper, mixed media, wood and jewelry. The opening reception is Saturday, December 7, 2024 from 3-5pm.

Hampton Holiday Fine Arts Bazaar

Saturday, December 14, 2024 from 11am-5pm and Sunday, December 15, 2024 from 11am-3pm Our fourth annual bazaar features original, handmade works from artists around the region. * NEW * Artists sometimes leave their artworks behind after a class or exhibition, which means we are left with pieces searching for a new home. As a solution, accompanying this year’s Bazaar will be a ‘yard sale for art’ known as a YART SALE .



For more information on all the programs available from Hampton Arts, visit www.hamptonarts.org.

Paid for by Hampton Arts.