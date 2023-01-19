Arts Inclusion Company on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - We are introduced to a group in Hampton Roads bringing the arts experience to performers not often seen on stage. Arts Inclusion Company supports actors on the autism spectrum, with Down syndrome, cerebral palsy and other disabilities.
We meet Anna Walker, a choreographer and board member with the organization, and Jeremy Cunningham a veteran AIC performer.
AIC's Next Production: Peter Pan, The Musical
Saturday, February 4, 2023 at 7pm
Sunday, February 5, 2023 at 2pm
Norfolk Masonic Temple
7001 Granby St.
artsinclusioncompany.org