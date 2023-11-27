Watch Now
ATCO Hauling partners with Edmarc to support local familes on Coast Live

Posted at 4:40 PM, Nov 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-27 16:40:44-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jackie H. Menefee, President of ATCO Transport Inc., joins Coast Live with Edmarc Executive Director Debbie Stitzer-Brame to discuss how their two organizations have partnered to suppoprt Edmarc's mission—to provide support to local families experiencing pediatric illnesses.

Edmarc is a pediatric palliative and hospice care non-profit looking for volunteers and sponsors to spread holiday cheer. Learn more about how you can help at edmarc.org.

Paid for by ATCO Hauling
atcohauling.com

