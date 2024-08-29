Audio Tour of Hampton Roads History on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The truth be told is a podcast that has roots in the pandemic. The creators wanted to bridge the gap between races plus bring attention to historic sights particularly African American ones in the Hampton Roads area. TTBT does just that by giving listeners an audio tour of historic landmarks in our area.

The first stop in Norfolk is part of a four-city audio tour/podcast, created by Hannah Sobol and Jackie Glass, sponsored by Virginia Tourism and the Virginia African American Cultural Center.

Listen here: Truth Be Told