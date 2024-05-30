Author Charles Lachman discusses new book about WWII mission on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — The 80th anniversary of D-Day is around the corner, but did you know that two days before D-Day, the Navy was keeping one of it’s best kept secrets?

For the first time since 1812, the Navy task force had captured an intact enemy warship during battle. It was the German submarine U-505.

A new upcoming book is marking the anniversary, detailing the hour-by-hour mission through the eyes of the men who were there. It’s called "Codename Nemo: The Hunt for a Nazi U-boat and the Elusive Enigma Machine."

Author Charles Lachman joins Coast Live to discuss the story in-depth.