Author Jill Castle talks new book "Kids Thrive At Every Size" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — What does a healthy child look like, and how can parents actually raise one, especially in a world of conflicting advice, societal pressure, and access to too much information? 

Healthy doesn’t have one size, and for every parent who hass worried about their child’s weight or size, author Jill Castle offers a solution in the form of her book—"Kids Thrive At Every Size"—sharing an approach to health that focuses on the whole child, not just the growth chart.

