HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bestselling author Roda Ahmed and Charnaie Gordon, creator of the blog "Here Wee Read," join Coast Live to discuss their new children's book "Etta Extraordinaire," and the importance of access to literature for all children—especially those in underserved communities.

"Etta Extraordinaire" is available wherever books are sold. Learn more at the publisher's website, harpercollins.com.