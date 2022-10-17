Autumn-inspired dishes to fall for with Chef Patrick on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Chef Patrick Evans-Hylton joins Coast Live to show off some spooky treats with holiday flare, including his spooky "Deadhound" cocktail and penne pumpkin pasta, plus how you can win a contest to join Chef Patrick and "be a food critic for a day"! Enter the contest now at wtkr.com/contests.

Here's what Chef Patrick has to say about these culinary selections, courtesy of his Virginia Eats + Drinks Blog (facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks):

CELEBRATE HALLOWEEN WITH OUR DEADHOUND COCKTAIL

The run-up to Halloween starts as soon as the first crisp, autumn day arrives, announcing Spooky Season.

There are many ways to celebrate this special time of year, including raising a glass with our Deadhound Cocktail.

Our take on the classic Greyhound Cocktail takes things one step further with a ghastly twist.

We start with a bottle of gin from one of our favorite distilleries, Reverend Spirits of Norfolk. To make it super spooky, we add food coloring to transform the clear imbibe a midnight black hue.

Turn the gin black, according to Reverend Spirits distiller Karl Dornemann, by adding 10 drops of blue food coloring, 10 drops red food coloring, and 8 drops green food coloring to the bottle, drop by drop, then seal the bottle and shake well.

Here’s how to make it:

In a tall glass, add ice and 2 ounces of gin and 4 ounces of white grapefruit juice then stir well to incorporate. Add a slice of blood orange as a garnish.

Spirits come from Reverend Spirits, DrinkReverend.com

BON APPETIT TO PUMPKINS

CELEBRATE THE SEASON WITH OUR GOURD-EOUS PASTA DISH

We love the flavor of pumpkin in autumn, both in savory and sweet dishes. One of our favorite dishes in Penne in Pumpkin Sauce.

We use penne in this offering, but you could use other pasta as well.

The sauce, which is vegan, is quick and easy to make. Be sure to use canned pumpkin, and not pumpkin pie filling. You can also roast and puree your own pumpkin. If you’d like directions on roasting your own pumpkin, email PatrickEvansHylton@gmail.com with “roasted pumpkin” as the subject.

Here’s how to make it:

Cook 1 pound of penne or other pasta, according to package instructions; drain, retaining half the pasta water, and set the drained pasta aside.

In a medium saucepan over medium-high heat, heat 2 tablespoons olive il. Add 1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomato with juice, 1 (15-ounce) can pumpkin puree, 1 tablespoon granulated sugar, 2 teaspoons apple cider vinegar, 1 teaspoon coarse salt, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley, 1/4 teaspoon dried rosemary, 1/4 teaspoons ground cinnamon, 1/4 teaspoon dried sage, 1/4 teaspoon dried garlic, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, 1/4 teaspoons ground ginger, and 1/4 teaspoon dried pepper flakes. Cook for 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently.

Transfer to a blender and blend until smooth. Return to the saucepan, and cook an additional 5 to 10 minutes, stirring frequently. Add 1/2 cup almond nut milk and stir to combine.

Toss with pasta, adding a bit of reserved pasta water if needed to thin sauce. Garnish with chiffonade of fresh sage.

Makes about 8 servings.

NIBBLE AND SCRIBBLE

ENTER OUR CONTEST TO BE A FOOD CRITIC FOR A DAY

We dine at more than 1,500 restaurants a year, and you're invited on his next foodie adventure.

Grab your fork as we take you to one of Coastal Virginia's top restaurants and guides you through the art of evaluating a meal - and documenting your experience as YOU become the food critic.

This time we will be visiting Cafe Stella in Norfolk. Chef/owner Stella Pomianek is noted for bistro-style cuisine.

As a winner of the contest, enjoy a fully-coursed meal from soup to nuts, detailed tasting sheets, and bite-by-bite advice throughout the evening.

For information on the contest, visit WTKR.com/contests. For information on Cafe Stella, visit cafestellaroasters.com

FOR MORE VIRGINIA EATS + DRINKS

Get all the information from today’s Virginia Eats + Drinks on Coast Live segment plus more: giveaways, recipes, tips, and tricks on our Facebook group.

Join the Facebook group at facebook.com/groups/VirginiaEatsAndDrinks!