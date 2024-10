HAMPTON ROADS, VA — For those who like to host holiday parties, planning is in full swing. That means it’s time to start deciding on menus, decorations and guest lists. Unfortunately, for many, hosting can be incredibly stressful. But there’s no need to worry; with early planning, you’re sure to host a spectacular party that both you and your guests will enjoy.

Paid for by Doordash.

www.doordash.com