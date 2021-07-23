Watch
Avoiding common boating blunders on Coast Live

Posted at 8:25 PM, Jul 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-22 20:25:35-04

CAPTAIN SANDY YAWN SHARES SOME BOATING ADVICE FOR THE SUMMER SEASON. — HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - In 2020, boat sales reached a 13-year high, corresponding with higher volumes of people hitting the water to enjoy outdoor recreation activities. However, with the rise in activity, Travelers data shows a corresponding jump in boating claims for the year. World-Renowned Yacht Captain Sandy Yawn joins us to discuss some of the most common boating blunders and some ways you can avoid them!

