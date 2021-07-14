Watch
Coast Live

Actions

Avoiding fraud after a natural disaster on Coast Live

items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 10:51 AM, Jul 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-14 10:51:24-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With hurricane season and wildfire season now in full swing in many parts of the country, damage and loss to homes in affected areas are unavoidable. The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) is warning those living in areas that could suffer from a natural disaster to not only be prepared for the disaster but to be aware of the potential for fraudulent contractors and vendors taking advantage of victims in its aftermath. NICB President and CEO David Glawe joins us with the details and some advice for avoiding home repair fraud.

For more information visit nicb.org.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Your guide to the 2021 Virginia Elections