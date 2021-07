HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Hosted by VH1 Fan Favorite, Remy Ma, this new eight-episode true-crime series, features first-person stories of real people mixed up in headline-grabbing crimes. Remy Ma can attest first hand to what it’s like to get caught up in the fast life, face the consequences and come out the other side victorious.

"My True Crime Story" premieres on August 2 at 10:00 p.m. on VH1.