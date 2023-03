HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — U.S. National Scottish Fiddling Jr. Champion Colin McGlynn performs two selections, accompanied by Connie Austin Smith, on Coast Live to celebrate St. Patrick's Day!

Catch Colin playing with Sean Heely at MoMac Brewing on March 17!

Follow Colin on Facebook at facebook.com/colinmcglynnlive!

Find Colin McGlynn and Sean Heely's album as "The Glencoe Lads" here!