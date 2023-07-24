Award-Winning Illusionist Krendl previews Oceanfront shows on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — International Award-Winning Illusionist Krendl stuns Chandler with a Rubik's Cube illusion and discusses his passion for magic and performance as an art form, as he celebrates 20 years of headlining shows at the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.

Krendl will be performing live, free of charge, at the 24th street stage from July 28-31, and on August 2, 3, 6, 7, and 8. Showtimes are at 7:30, 8:30, and 9:30 p.m., with each show offering unique themes and captivating routines.

To follow Krendl's work:

krendlmagic.com,

Facebook: @krendlmagic

Instagram: @Krednl_magic