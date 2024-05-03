Award-winning musical "Rathskeller" comes to The Z in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Actors Steve Pacek and Kai Brittani join Coast Live to discuss their characters in the award-winning pop rock musical "Rathskeller," coming to Zeider's American Dream Theater on May 3.

Here's a synopsis for the show, courtesy of The Z:

A mystical dive bar somewhere between heaven and hell, RATHSKELLER is the place John Casey finds himself when he wakes up after a fatal accident. When the mysterious Bartender and her ruckus rock-n-roll bar staff explain the rules of their den of darkness, the man is left with a choice – to face the deadly sins that landed him on their stool or stay in Rathskeller for eternity. A battle for the soul musical, with a powerhouse rock score, Rathskeller: A Musical Elixir asks the audience – What makes someone worthy of mercy or justice? Can redemption be earned? What do any of us deserve?



Learn more and buy tickets at thez.org.

Paid for by Zeider's American Dream Theater.