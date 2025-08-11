Back 2 School Cyber Check on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—As the new school year approached parents have their hands full with prepping for the first day, but they also need to consider checking in on their kids phones and online access.

Cybersecurity expert, Len Gonzales, says now is the time to have conversations with your kids about online safety.

With more than 30 years of experience in military and Department of Defense intelligence, including a 21-year Naval career as an intelligence analyst and nearly nine years as a cyber intelligence analyst, Gonzales wrote the book for parents called, The Truth Behind Social Networking What Teens, Young Adults, and Parents Need to Know.