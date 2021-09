HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - With fall in full swing, parents back at work, and kids well into the school groove, it's time to make some home and tech updates! Lifestyle expert, Justine Santaniello joins us now with her top Just Have picks!

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Nintendo.com

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

August.com

Yale Smart Delivery Box

Shopyalehome.com

Roku Express 4K+ and Roku Streambar Pro

Roku.com

For more information:

JustHaves.com