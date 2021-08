HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - It's that time of year again - students, parents and teachers are preparing to go back to school. Julie Braley, Public Relations & Content Manager Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation, is here with some tips for making the back-to-school transition a breeze this year.

Virginia Beach Parks & Recreation

Out-of-School Time Programs

Register by Aug 22 at VBgov.com/childcare

757-385-1100