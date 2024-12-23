Baker Banks on Family's Recipe on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Most know Trust Bank Vice President Mark Johnson for his commitment to the Hampton Roads community. It’s Johnson’s job to connect with HRVA, and he does so by raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and supporting organizations with the same mission. What many don’t know about Mark is that he’s a great baker, keeping his Auntie’s recipe alive by making sweet potato pies, especially during the holidays. It’s a family recipe that goes back generations, and now his daughter is on board to continue the family legacy.

All Dem Sweets

IG: @_alldemsweets

FB: All Dem Sweets