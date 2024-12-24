Balancing The Scales of Justice on Coast Live.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.—Regent University School of Law has been ranked in the US World Report and is quickly making a name for itself as a change maker in fighting for human rights. The Center for Global Justice has made noted headlines in its fight to expunge the records of victims of human trafficking. April Woodard spoke with The Dean of The School of Law, Dean Brad J. Lingo, about how the school continues to balance the scales of justice.

