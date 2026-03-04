BalletX Kicks of Virginia Arts Fest on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—BalletX has been called Art in Motion and is now set to kick off The Virginia Arts Fest this Thursday in Norfolk.

Rehearsal Director Keelan Whitmore, and BalletX dancer Ashley Simpson explain the athleticism and innovation of their performances set to hit the Chrysler Hall stage.

BalletX is known for presenting 150 world premieres by 80 choreographers in the 20 years since the company’s founding.

Come out and see this contemporary ballet company that is rooted in technical excellence.

Presented by: Virginia Arts Festival