Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Coast Live

Actions

BalletX Kicks of Virginia Arts Fest on Coast Live

BalletX Va Arts on Coast Live
Posted

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—BalletX has been called Art in Motion and is now set to kick off The Virginia Arts Fest this Thursday in Norfolk.

Rehearsal Director Keelan Whitmore, and BalletX dancer Ashley Simpson explain the athleticism and innovation of their performances set to hit the Chrysler Hall stage.

BalletX is known for presenting 150 world premieres by 80 choreographers in the 20 years since the company’s founding.

Come out and see this contemporary ballet company that is rooted in technical excellence.

Presented by: Virginia Arts Festival

More from Coast Live

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

True Crime 757 Podcast