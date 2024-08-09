Banister Automotive team talks the Bra-ha-ha and fighting breast cancer on Coast Live

Watch Now
HAMPTON ROADS, Va — Dan Banister, CEO and Owner of Banister Automotive, joins Coast Live along with two-time breast cancer survivor Angie Freeman to discuss why the company has joined the fight against breast cancer by supporting the Bra-ha-ha.

All month long in August, WTKR is teaming us with Banister Automotive for our Bra-ha-ha Bra Maker Package giveaway! Click here to enter.

Banister just opened 2 new dealerships in Hampton on Mercury Blvd.—the new Banister Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM and the new Banister Mitsubishi. To learn more, visit www.banistercars.com.

