Barbara Niven of "Chesapeake Shores" on Coast Live

Posted at 7:31 PM, Aug 10, 2021
HAMPTON ROADS, Va. Summer Sundays are once again perfect for family get-togethers, when the O’Briens return in an all-new fifth season of “Chesapeake Shores.” The series explores the lives of the O’Brien family, after the homecoming of eldest daughter Abby O’Brien-Winters (Meghan Ory), a high-powered career woman and divorced mother of two. We talk to actress Barbara Niven about the upcoming season and what we can expect.

The new season of "Chesapeake Shores" premieres on August 15 on Hallmark Channel.

