Bargain Shoppers it's F&J Sale time on Coast Live.

 HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The annual F&J Sale is moving into its 39th-year with more options for bargain shoppers. This year workout wear and bicycles have been added to the shelves. Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay throws this event every August to raise funds for it's foundation that covers living costs for some of the residents. April Woodard got a sneak peek at some of this year's wares that will hit the shelves next weekend.

F&J Summer Sale
August 8 - 10
Bayside Presbyterian Church
1400 Ewell Rd.
Virginia Beach
FREE PARKING

Presented by: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay
wcbay.com

