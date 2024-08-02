Bargain Shoppers it's F&J Sale time on Coast Live.

HAMPTON ROADS, Va.— The annual F&J Sale is moving into its 39th-year with more options for bargain shoppers. This year workout wear and bicycles have been added to the shelves. Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay throws this event every August to raise funds for it's foundation that covers living costs for some of the residents. April Woodard got a sneak peek at some of this year's wares that will hit the shelves next weekend.

F&J Summer Sale

August 8 - 10

Bayside Presbyterian Church

1400 Ewell Rd.

Virginia Beach

FREE PARKING

Presented by: Westminster-Canterbury on Chesapeake Bay

wcbay.com