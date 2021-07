HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The hot summer months are here, and spending time in the water can be a great way for your dog to get outside without overheating. But before you head out to the beach or pool, it's important to know the basics about water safety. Mandi Kowaleski from Virginia Beach SPCA joins us with some advice for keeping pets safe this summer while spending time in the water.

For more information visit vbspca.com.