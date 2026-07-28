Bath Source offers localized service and top-quality product on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Bath Source Design Consultant Lynwood Shackelford joins Coast Live to illustrate how the family-owned, locally focused company provides superior customer service and top-tier execution to bath projects of any scale.

Bath Source's local team installs bathroom systems that are designed for safety and long-term durability, making bathroom remodeling simple, stylish, and stress-free.

Call 757-993-4991 to schedule free in-home consultation, or visit BathSource.com, where you can browse collections, get ideas, and schedule an appointment.

Paid for by Bath Source.