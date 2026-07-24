Paul de Gelder talks surviving shark attack, conservationist work on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Paul de Gelder shares his account of the shark attack that changed his life, how he inspires others to overcome obstacles, and shark conservation through his work on Discovery’s Shark Week.

Catch Paul in three specials throughout Shark Week:



Invasion of the Mega Sharks - Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder joins a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of the largest predators in the North Atlantic.



- Shark Week expert Paul de Gelder joins a team on a high-risk mission to track down "Big Rose," a record-breaking great white believed to be one of the largest predators in the North Atlantic. Bull Shark Dinner Bell - Paul also teams up with apex predator specialist Rosie Moore in Jupiter, Florida to investigate what triggers giant bull sharks to confront humans, testing human behavior in the ocean, extreme weather events and prey preferences to determine what factors ring the loudest dinner bell.



- Paul also teams up with apex predator specialist Rosie Moore in Jupiter, Florida to investigate what triggers giant bull sharks to confront humans, testing human behavior in the ocean, extreme weather events and prey preferences to determine what factors ring the loudest dinner bell. Ultimate Shark Dive -- World-class Red Bull high diver Molly Carlson leaps from a helicopter hovering above the open ocean in a bid to complete the highest freefall dive in Shark Week history, targeting a narrow plexiglass cage surrounded by circling reef sharks, or risking a direct plunge into a chum-filled frenzy where seconds mean survival.



Shark Week begins Sunday, July 26th at 8 p.m. on Discovery.

Learn more at discovery.com/shark-week.