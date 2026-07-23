Norfolk's Muse Writers Center plans Writers Conference for creatives on Coast Live

NORFOLK, Va. — Jessica Kelley and Michael Khandelwal from The Muse Writers Center discuss an upcoming conference connecting creators in Hampton Roads with resources and career advice in a collaborative environment.
Use promo code "wtkr2026" to save on admission to The Muse Writers Conference. To register, visit conference.the-muse.org.
The Muse Writers Conference
- Registration and information here: conference.the-muse.org
- Dates: Saturday & Sunday, August 29 & 30
- Where: Sheraton Norfolk Waterside Hotel
- Other details:
- Space is limited to just 200 participants
- Register by July 15 to lock-in early bird pricing and save $60!
- Enjoy 2 days and 4 tracks of programming, covering everything from fiction, poetry, nonfiction, and screenwriting craft to navigating publishing, marketing, and submission strategy
- Six literary agents, editors, and publishers will be hosting 10-minute one-on-one sessions to pitch, get query feedback, or ask industry questions
- Enjoy more than 35 breakout sessions with New York Times bestselling authors, including Keynote Speaker, Lauren Blackwood; Virginia Poet Laureate, Tim Seibles; and the Editor-in-Chief of Alfred Hitchcock's Mystery Magazine, Linda Lee Landrigan
- Join hands-on creative writing labs that offer time to write and practice new techniques
- Enter the Poetry, Fiction, and/or Nonfiction Contests
- Browse author and vendor tables and network with fellow writers throughout each day
- Mingle at our Saturday reception and silent auction and share your work at an evening open mic
- Immerse yourself in professional development, insider tips, and literary connections