Author Barrett Schmanska takes on local legend in new novel "Blackbeard's Lost Head" on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Barrett Schmanska, author of "Blackbeard's Lost Head," joins Coast Live to discuss the historical inspiration for the new novel, his personal ties to the story, and what thrills and adventure await readers.

Blackbeard’s Lost Head (2026) is a gripping, bi-coastal mystery that races from a Puget Sound Indian Tribe to the historic shores of Hampton, Virginia – all in pursuit of the pirate’s legendary severed head. The story brings a little-known part of Native American and African American history to life through a tangled web of modern suspense, historical intrigue, and wry cultural commentary, all captured through a sharp-witted Native American protagonist.

Learn more at schmanska.com.