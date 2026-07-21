Mercy Chefs founder reflects on 20 years of service abroad & at home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, discusses the non-profit's 20-year legacy, providing disaster relief by feeding folks in need all over the world, and local support for children in our community.
Folks looking for support in feeding children during the summer gap in schooling can take part in Mercy Chefs' local Summer Backpack Food Program distributions:
- Camelot Elementary School
2901 Guenevere Drive
Chesapeake, VA 23323
July 22 from 5 - 6 p.m.
- Palmer Elementary School
100 Palmer Lane
Newport News, VA 23602
July 29 from 5 - 6 p.m.
- Free Block Party
711 Washington Street
Portsmouth, VA 23704
August 12 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.
For more information, visit mercychefs.com.