Mercy Chefs founder reflects on 20 years of service abroad & at home on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, discusses the non-profit's 20-year legacy, providing disaster relief by feeding folks in need all over the world, and local support for children in our community.

Folks looking for support in feeding children during the summer gap in schooling can take part in Mercy Chefs' local Summer Backpack Food Program distributions:

Camelot Elementary School

2901 Guenevere Drive

Chesapeake, VA 23323

July 22 from 5 - 6 p.m.



2901 Guenevere Drive Chesapeake, VA 23323 July 22 from 5 - 6 p.m. Palmer Elementary School

100 Palmer Lane

Newport News, VA 23602

July 29 from 5 - 6 p.m.



100 Palmer Lane Newport News, VA 23602 July 29 from 5 - 6 p.m. Free Block Party

711 Washington Street

Portsmouth, VA 23704

August 12 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit mercychefs.com.