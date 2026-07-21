Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
Coast Live

Actions

Mercy Chefs founder reflects on 20 years of service abroad & at home on Coast Live

Mercy Chefs founder reflects on 20 years of service abroad & at home on Coast Live
Posted
and last updated

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Gary LeBlanc, founder and CEO of Mercy Chefs, discusses the non-profit's 20-year legacy, providing disaster relief by feeding folks in need all over the world, and local support for children in our community.

Folks looking for support in feeding children during the summer gap in schooling can take part in Mercy Chefs' local Summer Backpack Food Program distributions:

  • Camelot Elementary School
    2901 Guenevere Drive
    Chesapeake, VA 23323
    July 22 from 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Palmer Elementary School
    100 Palmer Lane
    Newport News, VA 23602
    July 29 from 5 - 6 p.m.
  • Free Block Party
    711 Washington Street
    Portsmouth, VA 23704
    August 12 from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m.

For more information, visit mercychefs.com.

More from Coast Live

 

True Crime 757 Podcast