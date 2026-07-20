Mother-daughter duo provides in-home care with new WeCare location on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Jemmalyn Hewlitt and Ashley Lewis join Coast Live to discuss WeCare II, a new location for WeCare Community Services on the Eastern Shore, allowing the in-home care provider to broaden its reach, providing essential care services.
There are now two locations for WeCare Community Services:
- Virginia Beach Office: 3877 Holland Rd Suite 508
- Eastern Shore Office: 36304 Lankford Highway, Belle Haven
To learn more, visit www.wecareii.com or call 757-951-9555.
Paid for by WeCare Community Services.