Coach Cadillac Shifts Gears, Fuels Dreams with Scholarship Fund on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—The Coach Cadillac Harris Scholarship Fund is hosting its inaugural gala on July 26, 2026, at the Signet Center in Chesapeake. The evening will honor the extraordinary legacy of Elisha “Cadillac” Harris while awarding scholarships to college-bound senior student-athletes from the high schools where he once coached: Green Run, Indian River and Maury High Schools.

A trailblazer in Hampton Roads, Harris made history as the first African American head football coach in Virginia Beach. Over a career that spanned more than 40 years as a teacher, mentor, and coach, he has impacted countless lives both on and off the field. Harris, who retired in 2021, continues his service to young people - as an Attendance Ambassador to at-risk students in Virginia Beach City Public Schools; a Drivers Education Instructor for Newport News Public Schools; and a volunteer coach at local football camps.

Coach Cadillac Harris Scholarship Fund

Scholarship Gala

When: July 26, 2026, 5:00 PM

Where: Signet Center, 884 Bells Mill Rd., Chesapeake, VA