Cards that Embrace Seniors on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—According to the National Institutes of Health, 43% of older adults experience social isolation and loneliness. One organization in Hampton Roads is trying to change that by giving elders handmade cards.

The Nightingale Card Ministry distributed more than 3000 cards to veterans and residents in long-term care facilities, bringing a ray of sunshine to their daily lives.

Card ministry members, Susan Saunders and Kathy Cheza, showed Coast’s April Woodard how the cards are handmade and shared stories about the impact they have had on the seniors who received them.