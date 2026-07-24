Sharon Virt's New Book Series on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA—Best-selling author and Virginia native Sharon Virts blends her love of writing and history in her new historical fiction series, "Fields of Honor." The series spawns from her first book, Masque of Honor, which returned in softcover in March 2026. The book is based on real events set in the 1813–1830 American Regency period. The story actually opens right here in the Norfolk area—at Peach Orchard Camp, near Fort Norfolk, where two young militia officers first cross paths along the Elizabeth River during the War of 1812, sparking a rivalry that will end in a deadly duel years later.

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Sharon Virts Books, LLC