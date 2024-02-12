Watch Now
Bayport Credit Union's $100,000 scholarship program on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Since 1961, BayPort Credit Union has supported members by funding their educational pursuits. Over that time, BayPort has awarded more than $1 million in scholarships and grants.

Today, the credit union’s philanthropic arm, the BayPort Foundation, continues the focus on
educational scholarships by providing $100,000 in tuition assistance annually to member students of all ages in surrounding local communities.

Belinda Aboagye joins Coast Live to share details about how the scholarship program supports a wide variety of students in a range of different educational situations.

Learn more at bayportcu.org/foundation.

