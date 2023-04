HAMPTON ROADS, VA — Emmy-nominated and Tony Award-Winning actor BD Wong joins Coast Live to share his experience as an actor and director on the upcoming third season of "Awkwafina is Nora From Queens," and discusses his perspective on the current state of Asian-American representation in Hollywood.

The show's third season premieres on Comedy Central Wednesday, April 26 at 10:30 p.m.