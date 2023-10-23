"Beach Bags" program feeding children in Virginia Beach on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Debbie Hughes from the Virginia Beach Education Foundation joins Coast Live to discuss the effort underway to feed local children as part of the "Beach Bags" program.

"Beach Bags" provides shelf-stable meals and healthy snacks to students who might otherwise go hungry during weekends and over school breaks, including the long summer breaks. Since the program was founded in 2009, more than 235,000 Beach Bags have been distributed.

Learn more about the program in this story by News 3 Reporter Jay Greene.

Donations via credit card can be given online at www.vbef.org.

