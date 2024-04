Beauty, travel and lifestyle trends from Julie Loffredi on Coast Live

Prev Next

Posted at 5:15 PM, Apr 16, 2024

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lifestyle Reporter Julie Loffredi shares an update on the latest beauty, travel and lifestyle news in the headlines. Paid for by Secret Whole Body Deodorant, Hatch Restore 2, and Sonesta International Hotels.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.