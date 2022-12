HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lord Stephen Rossiter joins Coast Live to surprise Chandler and April by bestowing them with the titles of "Lord and Lady of Glencoe" on behalf of Highland Titles, a land preservation company in Scotland that grants the plot owner a title of Lord, Lady or Laird. In Lord Rossiter's words, "it's a bit of fun" that's perfect as a gift this holiday season!

Presented by Highland Titles

highlandtitles.com