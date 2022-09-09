Beer and wine in the city of Suffolk on Coast Live

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads to three places for a drink in the city of Suffolk, and talks with the folks in charge to see what makes each spot unique.

Haven & Hull

115 W Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434

(757) 539-5397

facebook.com/havenandhull

Nansemond Brewing Station

212 E Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434

(757) 809-3047

nansemondbrewing.com

Decent People Taproom

5140 River Club Dr #120, Suffolk, VA 23435

(757) 977-1211

decentpeopletaproom.com

Presented by Sufffolk Tourism

visitsuffolkva.com