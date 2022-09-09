Watch Now
Beer and wine in the city of Suffolk on Coast Live

Posted at 2:40 PM, Sep 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-09 14:40:01-04

SUFFOLK, Va. — Chandler Nunnally heads to three places for a drink in the city of Suffolk, and talks with the folks in charge to see what makes each spot unique.

Haven & Hull
115 W Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 539-5397
facebook.com/havenandhull

Nansemond Brewing Station
212 E Washington St, Suffolk, VA 23434
(757) 809-3047
nansemondbrewing.com

Decent People Taproom
5140 River Club Dr #120, Suffolk, VA 23435
(757) 977-1211
decentpeopletaproom.com

Presented by Sufffolk Tourism
visitsuffolkva.com

