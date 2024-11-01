Behind the scenes of "Carmen" from Virginia Opera on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Lisa Marie Rogali ("Carmen") and Zach Borichevsky ("Don Josè") share some insights from behind the scenes of Virginia Opera's latest production: Georges Bizet's beloved opera "Carmen."

Here's a description of the production courtesy of Virginia Opera:

Bold, uninhibited, and strong-willed, Carmen lives life on her own terms. She is brave, beautiful, and independent. She does what she wants. She falls in and out of love. She is a power to behold until her obsessed ex violently and tragically rejects her choice to move on.



By Georges Bizet

Sung in French with English Surtitles

Conducted by Adam Turner

Directed by Kyle Lang

The orchestra for this production is provided by the Virginia Symphony Orchestra.



Join us 45 minutes before each performance for a pre-show lecture. Dr. Katherine Preston will be the guest speaker for the Norfolk performances, Richard Leech will be the guest speaker for the Fairfax performances, and Dr. Jessie Fillerup will be the guest speaker for the Richmond performances.



Approximate Runtime: 2 hours and 45 minutes which includes a 25 minute intermission.



