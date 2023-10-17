Behind The Story: Blaine Stewart's report on suicides in the military on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 Anchor Blaine Stewart joins Chandler Nunnally for an inside look at the story of Marine Corps Colonel David Hyman, who stepped in and took action when he saw a young sailor's life in jeopardy.

Blaine's reporting provides important context about suicide rates in the military, and the ongoing effort to ensure that those in the armed forces have access to critical mental health resources. You can find that complete story now at wtkr.com.

If you or anyone you know is feeling thoughts of suicide or self-harm, dial 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline.