Behind The Story: Jen Lewis' report on Alzheimer's research efforts on Coast Live

Posted at 3:26 PM, Nov 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-17 15:26:37-05

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — News 3 anchor Jen Lewis joins Coast Live with Shawn Martin, Development Manager for the Alzheimer's Association, to discuss News 3's recent report on Alzheimer's efforts and the goal to end the disease.

WTKR News 3 has put together a team for the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's®.

To support our team and the Alzheimer's Association, please consider donating to help us meet our goal for this campaign. You can learn more at the link below.

Click here to support our team.

Jen's full in-depth report is up right now on our website. Click here for the full story.

