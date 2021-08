HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - "Tyler Perry's Sistas" follows a group of single Black females as they navigate their “complicated love life,” careers and friendship through the ups-and-downs of living in a modern world of social media and unrealistic relationship goals. We talk with actress Crystal Renee' Hayslett and learn what to expect from the mid-season finale.

"Tyler Perry's Sistas" midseason finale airs Wednesday, August 18 at 9:00 p.m. on BET and BET Her.