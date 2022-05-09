Watch
Coast Live

Better Business Break with Warrant Realty on Coast Live

Posted at 1:39 PM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 13:39:39-04

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – Coast Live brings you the Better Business Break, our monthly meeting to discuss topics of interest to local companies and non-profits, courtesy of Southern Bank. Richard Barbee, a retired Chief Warrant Officer in the United States Coast Guard, chats with Coast Live about Warrant Realty, his real estate firm that focuses on educating clients while being a positive presence in our community.

Presented by Southern Bank, the Bank of Better Business,
southernbank.com

For help buying or selling a home, call Warrant Realty!
Phone: 757-420-8500
warrantreality.com

Positively Hampton Roads

