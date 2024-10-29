Better Sleeping Experience on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va— According to the CDC, more than one-third of adults sleep less than the suggested minimum hours per night. Sometimes sleepless nights are all about what you're sleeping on. If you struggle to sleep your attempts may sound like a children's book, sleeping conditions are too cool, or hot. The bed is too hard or soft, but when it's just right, that can lead to the best sleeping experience.

Here are some suggestions from Serta about how your bed can make a difference.

Presented by: Serta Simmons