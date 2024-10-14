Beyond Black Beauty on Coast Live

Hampton Roads, Va.—It’s a beloved story with a twist, Beyond Black Beauty explores a gifted young equestrian’s encounter with a spirited horse and their bond. The twist is the audience's history lesson when they discover the main character is African American. She moves from her posh life in Denmark to the urban city of Baltimore where her descendants are black cowboys. April Woodard spoke with the film’s star, Kaya Coleman, and creator Pilar Golden. Catch Prime Video's Beyond Black Beauty on Tuesday, October 15th.

Presented by Amazon Prime.