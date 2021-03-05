Bigfoot Evidence Analyst Cliff Barackman on Coast Live

Menu

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - The "Finding Bigfoot" team is back and investigating scores of new Sasquatch sightings. The popular series has explored evidence in 38 states and eight countries and is revisiting Bigfoot hotspots as spottings have actually increased while the U.S. has been in lockdown. Bigfoot Field Research Organization Evidence Analyst Cliff Barackman joins us to talk about the legend of Bigfoot and the continuing search for evidence.

"Finding Bigfoot: The Search Continues" is now available on Discovery+.

